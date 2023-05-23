UrduPoint.com

Russia-China Cooperation Not Directed Against 3rd Parties - Chinese Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Russia-China Cooperation Not Directed Against 3rd Parties - Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) Cooperation between China and Russia is not directed against third parties and is not subject to their influence, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Tuesday, commenting on Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's visit.

On Monday, Mishustin arrived in China with an official visit, during which he is scheduled to take part in a business forum and hold meetings with the Chinese leadership.

"China has always developed normal trade and economic cooperation with all countries in the world, including Russia, on the basis of equality and mutual benefit. China has always opposed unilateral sanctions and extraterritorial jurisdictions that have no basis in international law and are not authorized by the (UN) Security Council. Russian-Chinese cooperation is not directed against third parties and is subject to their influence and coercion," the diplomat told reporters.

