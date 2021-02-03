UrduPoint.com
Russia-China Cooperation, Terror Groups Represent Biggest Threats To US - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 10:21 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The United States considers international terror groups and the growing cooperation between Russia and China as the biggest threats to its interests, US European Command (USEUCOM) Commander Gen. Tod Walters told reporters on Wednesday.

"Our focus and vigilance is sky-high with respect the relationship between Russia and China, and certainly with respect to international terror groups," Walters said during a press briefing.

Walters emphasized the issue of terrorist activity around the world, saying it remains the number one threat.

"It is something that we are concerned about in 2021, and I suspect it will be concern years and decades from now," he said.

With respect to Russia and China, Walters pointed out that each country can advance their mutual interest, but especially so if they deepen their cooperation. Such a development can be detrimental for Europe, he added.

More Stories From World

