Russia, China Coordinating Steps To Settle Conflicts In Middle East, North Africa - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Russia, China Coordinating Steps to Settle Conflicts in Middle East, North Africa - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Senior Russian and Chinese diplomats met in South African on Tuesday and confirmed that Moscow and Beijing remain committed to coordinating efforts for settling the conflicts in the middle East and North Africa, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov met with Chinese Special Envoy for the Middle East Zhai Jun on the sidelines of a BRICS summit in Cape Town at the level of deputy ministers and special envoys responsible for the Middle East and North Africa.

"During the discussion, a confident exchange of opinion took place regarding the topical issues of the current situations in the Middle East and North Africa with special focus on the latest developments in Sudan, Yemen, Syria and Persian Gulf.

The parties confirmed Moscow and Beijing's unchanging commitment to coordinating efforts in order to achieve the promptest possible settlement of conflicts and crises in the Middle East and North Africa," the statement read.

In early March, China hosted landmark talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran in which the two countries agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies in short order.

