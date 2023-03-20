UrduPoint.com

Russia, China Creating New Paradigm For Relations Between Major Powers - Xi

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2023 | 04:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Russia and China are continuously strengthening political trust, guided by the concept of eternal friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in an article for RIA Novosti and Rossiyskaya Gazeta, adding that the two nations are formulating a new paradigm of cooperation between great powers.

"The parties are continuously bolstering political trust, creating a new paradigm for relations between the major powers," Xi wrote ahead of his visit to Moscow, adding that "China and Russia abide by the concept of eternal friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation."

Relations between Moscow and Beijing are based on the principles of non-alignment and non-confrontation and are not directed against any third party, he noted.

Xi also praised "robust and enduring" bilateral ties that are "continuously gaining new strength and serve as a benchmark for a new type of state-to-state relations" characterized by mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and cooperation.

The president also noted that China-Russia relations were developing based on solid historical logic and a "powerful internal driver."

"Over the past 10 years, bilateral cooperation has been developing dynamically on all fronts and is confidently stepping into a new era," Xi wrote.

He described China and Russia as each other's largest neighbors, comprehensive strategic cooperation partners, leading world powers and permanent UN Security Council members.

"Both countries pursue independent and self-reliant foreign policies and view China-Russia relations as a top diplomatic priority," Xi stressed.

Xi is set to visit Moscow from March 20-22 to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which will become his first foreign trip after he was reelected by the Chinese National People's Congress as the country's leader for a third five-year term on March 10.

Xi's article in full is available in the Russian language at www.ria.ru. 

