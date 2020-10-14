Russia, China, Cuba Among 15 States Elected to UN Human Rights Council

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The UN General Assembly on Tuesday elected Russia, China, Cuba and 12 other countries to serve as members of the UN Human Rights Council for three-year terms starting January 1, 2021.

This year, elections to the Human Rights Council saw 16 candidates from four regional groups - African, Asia-Pacific, Eastern European, Latin American and Caribbean and Western European - competing for a seat at the Geneva-based body. To be elected, a country needed to obtain the required majority of 97 votes.

Russia received 159 votes in favor and will join the Eastern European group along with Ukraine that was re-elected for a second term with 166 votes in support.

China collected 139 votes and will be serving at the council along with Nepal, Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

Saudi Arabia was not elected on the board as it failed to obtain the required majority with 90 votes.

Cuba, which received 170 votes in support, will join Mexico, Bolivia, France, the United Kingdom, Cote d'Ivoire, Gabon, Malawi and Senegal in serving on the council for the next three years.

The UN Human Rights Council consists of 47 member states responsible for promoting and protecting human rights. Members are chosen by secret ballot and cannot be immediately re-elected after serving two consecutive terms.

Senegal, Nepal, Pakistan, Ukraine, and Mexico will be serving their second term at the body.