Russia, China Deem Important to Hold P5 Summit Amid Current Situation - Foreign Ministers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Moscow and Beijing believe that it is of particular importance to hold a summit of the five nuclear-weapon states that are permanent members (P5) of the UN Security Council given the increasing global political turbulence, Russian and Chinese foreign ministers said in a joint statement in global governance in modern conditions.

"We urge the world powers, especially the permanent members of the UN Security Council, to strengthen mutual trust and be at the forefront of the defenders of international law and the world order based on it. Given the increasing global political turbulence, holding a summit of the UN Security Council permanent members is especially needed in order to normalize direct dialogue between them to discuss ways of solving common problems of mankind with the aim to maintain global stability," the statement said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin came up with a proposal to organize the summit back in June 2020. According to Putin, the summit between the five permanent UNSC members � China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States � is necessary to tackle problems related to maintaining peace, strengthening global and regional security, strategic arms control, as well as to boost joint efforts to combat terrorism, extremism and other major challenges and threats. All UNSC permanent members expressed interest in holding such a meeting, with the date and venue set to be confirmed after they agree on the agenda. In December, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed hope that the in-person summit would be held in the near future.