Russia, China Designing Jointly Non-Nuclear Submarine - Russian Defense Cooperation Agency

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Russia and China are jointly developing a non-nuclear submarine, a representative of the Russian defense cooperation agency told Sputnik.

"At the moment, we are working with China on joint development of a last generation non-nuclear submarine. It is too early to speak about the end of the work," the agency's representative said on the sidelines of the Army-2020 military forum.