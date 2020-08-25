UrduPoint.com
Russia, China Designing Jointly Non-Nuclear Submarine - Russian Defense Cooperation Agency

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 11:10 AM

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Russia and China are jointly developing a non-nuclear submarine, a representative of the Russian defense cooperation agency told Sputnik.

"At the moment, we are working with China on joint development of a last generation non-nuclear submarine. It is too early to speak about the end of the work," the agency's representative said on the sidelines of the Army-2020 military forum.

