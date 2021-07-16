UrduPoint.com
Russia, China Developing Military Cooperation Which Not Targeting Third Countries - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 03:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Russia and China are developing military cooperation, which is not targeting any third countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on the 20th anniversary of the conclusion of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation.

"Based on principles from Article 7 of the Treaty, we are successfully developing military cooperation, which is exclusively of defensive nature and is not targeting any third countries," Lavrov said in an article published by Rossiyskaya Gazeta and Renmin Ribao newspapers.

The minister stressed that the countries were regularly holding command-and-staff, counterterrorist and naval exercises.

"The cooperation is enriched via new formats, including aerial patrol with planes of long-range aviation in the Asia-Pacific Region," Lavrov said.

He added that the countries had also established close war memorial cooperation.

The Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation was signed on July 16, 2001, and prolonged for five years on June 28.

