Russia, China Did Not Discuss Grain Deal Termination - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Russia and China have not had any contacts over Moscow's decision to suspend the grain deal, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Friday.

On Monday, the grain deal, also known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which provided a humanitarian corridor to allow the export of Ukrainian grain last year, expired because Russia did not renew its participation.

"There have been no reactions. We have regular contacts with the Chinese side. There have been no contacts (on that matter). The Black Sea initiative eventually became a kind of commercial initiative. It was about commercial operations," Vershinin told a briefing.

Several European Union officials criticized Russia's decision, saying that the EU would continue to aid Ukrainian exports.