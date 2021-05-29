UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, China Discuss Anti-Corruption Measures - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

Russia, China Discuss Anti-Corruption Measures - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) Russian and Chinese officials discussed the development of approaches to counter corruption during a videoconference, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

"With the participation of the leadership of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, representatives of the Russian Foreign Ministry, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China and the Chinese Embassy in the Russian Federation, an expert discussion was held on the interaction of anti-corruption structures of the two countries and the prospects for their development. The development of common approaches to practical counteraction to corruption was discussed within the framework of the activities of multilateral anti-corruption dialogue formats," the statement read.

The Russian delegation participated in the talks under the leadership of the head of the Presidential Anti-Corruption Directorate , Andrei Chobotov, and the Chinese delegation was led by the head of the State Control Committee of the People's Republic of China, Deputy Secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China and member of the Politburo, Yang Xiaodu.

Following the talks, both parties agreed upon a number of steps to be taken to deepen the integration process. It is further reported that Chobotov invited Yang to visit Moscow to cement even further the reached agreements.

Related Topics

Corruption Moscow Russia China Visit

Recent Stories

IPL 2021 will be finished in UAE, BCCI confirms

4 minutes ago

Students protest against govt’s decision of hold ..

22 minutes ago

IWMB, CDA staff control fire at different sites of ..

40 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 conducts flood mock exercise

40 minutes ago

Huge cache of crackers seized

40 minutes ago

Some 88,286 religious leaders mobilised to promote ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.