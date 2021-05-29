Russia, China Discuss Anti-Corruption Measures - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) Russian and Chinese officials discussed the development of approaches to counter corruption during a videoconference, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

"With the participation of the leadership of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, representatives of the Russian Foreign Ministry, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China and the Chinese Embassy in the Russian Federation, an expert discussion was held on the interaction of anti-corruption structures of the two countries and the prospects for their development. The development of common approaches to practical counteraction to corruption was discussed within the framework of the activities of multilateral anti-corruption dialogue formats," the statement read.

The Russian delegation participated in the talks under the leadership of the head of the Presidential Anti-Corruption Directorate , Andrei Chobotov, and the Chinese delegation was led by the head of the State Control Committee of the People's Republic of China, Deputy Secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China and member of the Politburo, Yang Xiaodu.

Following the talks, both parties agreed upon a number of steps to be taken to deepen the integration process. It is further reported that Chobotov invited Yang to visit Moscow to cement even further the reached agreements.