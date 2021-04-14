Russia, China Discuss Arctic Cooperation - Beijing

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Russia and China discussed cooperation in the Arctic and the work of the Arctic Council during the seventh round of the bilateral dialogue, China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

"On April 13, the seventh round of the Chinese-Russian dialogue on the Arctic was held via videoconference. Gao Feng, the Chinese foreign ministry's special representative on the Arctic, was the head of China's delegation. The Russian one was led by Nikolay Korchunov, the Russian foreign ministry ambassador-at-large on international cooperation in the Arctic," the statement said.

According to the ministry's statement, the parties "exchanged their views on the Arctic, the work of the Arctic Council, pragmatic cooperation in the Arctic between Russia and China, as well as reaching a broad consensus."

In February, Korchunov told Sputnik in an interview that Beijing refrains from military activity in the region, facilitating low regional tension and a constructive atmosphere for cooperation.