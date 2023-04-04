Russia, China Discuss Implementation of Reached Agreements - Cabinet

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and China's State Council Premier Li Qiang discussed the implementation of the agreements reached during visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Russia, the Russian Cabinet said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, China Central Television (CCTV) reported that China's State Council Premier held a telephone conversation with Russian Prime Minister.

"Mikhail Mishustin congratulated Li Qiang on his appointment as China's State Council Premier and wished him success in his work. The heads of government stressed the importance of implementing the agreements reached at the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping during his state visit to Russia on March 20-22, 2023," the statement said.

The parties expressed readiness to expand cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, according to the statement.