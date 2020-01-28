UrduPoint.com
Russia, China Discuss Russian Citizens' Evacuation Plan Amid Coronavirus Outbreak- Embassy

Tue 28th January 2020 | 09:20 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) The Russian embassy in Beijing is discussing with the Chinese side the organization of Russian citizens' evacuation from Hubei province, the epicenter of a new coronavirus outbreak, with China preferring to maintain the current regime of stay for foreigners in the province, the diplomatic mission said.

On Saturday, press officer of the Russian embassy in China, Georgy Egorov, said that Moscow was working with Beijing on the evacuation of 140 Russian citizens from Wuhan in Hubei province.

"Due to the Chinese authorities' introduction of restrictions on movement in Hubei, as part of the fight against the spread of the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV, the Russian embassy in China in contact with the Chinese side is clarifying the possibility and procedure for the departure of our compatriots from the province," the statement read.

"Local authorities express their willingness to provide maximum support to foreigners currently staying in the province. So far, the Chinese side is basing its decision on the preference for maintaining the current regime of stay. We are informed that all measures are being taken at all governmental levels to limit the spread of the virus," the embassy said.

The diplomatic mission added that local authorities intended to continue to guarantee a stable supply of food, essentials and other household goods to the residents of Hubei province.

"It is recommended that foreign citizens stay in their places of residence, strictly observe the necessary measures to prevent the disease," the statement read.

