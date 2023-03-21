UrduPoint.com

Russia, China Discussed Energy Cooperation In Detail - Putin

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2023 | 10:34 PM

Russia, China Discussed Energy Cooperation in Detail - Putin

The issues of energy cooperation were discussed in detail during talks with China, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) The issues of energy cooperation were discussed in detail during talks with China, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Naturally, during the talks, the topics of energy cooperation were discussed in detail, which are progressing at a good pace," Putin said at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and senior Russia officials in the Kremlin.

Russia is ready to increase stable oil supplies for the needs of the Chinese economy, Putin said.

"China has become a leader in the import of Russian oil, while Russia is ready to increase stable oil supplies for the needs of the Chinese economy," Putin said.�

Russia will increase supplies of liquefied natural gas to China, Putin added.

"Russia ranks fourth in terms of supplies of liquefied natural gas to China, and, of course, LNG supplies will expand in the foreseeable future," Putin added.

