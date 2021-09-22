Russia, China Disseminate Disinformation on US Troop Withdrawal, COVID-19 - DHS Secretary

Russia, China, Iran and several other countries are disseminating inaccurate information on the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, COVID-19 vaccines as well as on other issues, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in prepared remarks for a US Senate hearing on national security on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) Russia, China, Iran and several other countries are disseminating inaccurate information on the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, COVID-19 vaccines as well as on other issues, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in prepared remarks for a US Senate hearing on national security on Tuesday.

"Russia, Iran and PRC (People Republic of China), as well as other malign influence actors, also continue to disseminate and amplify inaccurate information to international and US audiences about topics such as racial justice, false claims about the 2020 presidential election, the efficacy of US COVID-19 vaccines in comparison with Russian and Chinese vaccines, and our withdrawal from Afghanistan," Mayorkas said.

Mayorkas accused Russia, China and Iran of having attempted to meddle in the US election systems.

"Since 2016, Russia has continued to amplify mis(information) and disinformation about US candidates for political office and the security of US election systems, with the goal of sowing divisiveness and confusion, and weakening our democratic institutions," Mayorkas said.

Iran continues to exacerbate domestic tensions while China pushes conspiracy theories about the COVID-19 pandemic, he also said.

The Biden administration is committed to addressing Iran's and China's attempts to target dissidents on US soil.