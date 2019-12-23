UrduPoint.com
Russia-China-EU Talks On JCPOA Continue - Russia's Envoy To EU

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 04:49 PM

Russia-China-EU Talks on JCPOA Continue - Russia's Envoy to EU

Consultations between Russia, China and several EU countries on the salvaging of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) Iranian nuclear deal continue, Vladimir Chizhov, the permanent representative of Russia to the European Union, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Consultations between Russia, China and several EU countries on the salvaging of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) Iranian nuclear deal continue, Vladimir Chizhov, the permanent representative of Russia to the European Union, said on Monday.

"As far as I know, consultations between Russia, China, and three European countries � the United Kingdom, Germany and France � are continuing. The goal of the talks can be said to be to save the JCPOA," Chizhov said.

