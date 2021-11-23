UrduPoint.com

Russia, China Expanding Joint Military Training Activities - Defense Minister Shoigu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 10:31 PM

Russia, China Expanding Joint Military Training Activities - Defense Minister Shoigu

Russia and China have been increasing their joint military training at sea, in the air, and on land over this year, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Russia and China have been increasing their joint military training at sea, in the air, and on land over this year, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, he spoke with his Chinese counterpart, Wei Fenghe, via video conference.

eng "Our armed forces interact on land, at sea and in the air. The number of operational and combat training events is growing," Shoigu was quoted as saying after the meeting in a statement from his ministry.

He mentioned such joint activities as a maritime patrol in the northwest Pacific Ocean, and air patrol of Russian strategic missile carriers and Chinese bombers over the waters of the Japanese and East China Seas, which took place this year.

The ministers summed up the results of combat training in 2021 and discussed plans for next year, the statement read. In particular, they received reports and proposals for future cooperation advanced by senior military officials of both nations.

Shoigu also outlined bilateral cooperation in terms of the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Russia China From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Update: UAE-Turkey Joint Economic Committee renews ..

Update: UAE-Turkey Joint Economic Committee renews Business Council Agreement

45 seconds ago
 Cross-border partnerships crucial to mitigating cl ..

Cross-border partnerships crucial to mitigating climate crisis, decarbonising en ..

16 minutes ago
 European Commission Proposes Mechanism for Swift R ..

European Commission Proposes Mechanism for Swift Restrictions Against Transport ..

2 minutes ago
 EU observers report irregularities in Venezuela vo ..

EU observers report irregularities in Venezuela vote

2 minutes ago
 Nigeria lose Napoli's Osimhen for Africa Cup of Na ..

Nigeria lose Napoli's Osimhen for Africa Cup of Nations

2 minutes ago
 UAE-Turkey Joint Economic Committee renews Busines ..

UAE-Turkey Joint Economic Committee renews Business Council Agreement

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.