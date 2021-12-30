Russia, China Expect Record Trade Turnover Of $140 Billion In 2021 - Chinese Ambassador
Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2021 | 02:50 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) Russia and China expect a record trade turnover of $140 billion in 2021, Chinese Ambassador to Moscow Zhang Hanhui said in an interview with Sputnik.
"According to Chinese customs statistics, in January-November 2021, the volume of China-Russia trade amounted to $130.
4 billion, an increase of 33.6 percent on the same period last year, reached a record high and should make a new breakthrough exceeding $140 billion year on year," Zhang said.