Russia, China Expect Record Trade Turnover of $140 Billion in 2021 - Chinese Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) Russia and China expect a record trade turnover of $140 billion in 2021, Chinese Ambassador to Moscow Zhang Hanhui said in an interview with Sputnik.

"According to Chinese customs statistics, in January-November 2021, the volume of China-Russia trade amounted to $130.

4 billion, an increase of 33.6 percent on the same period last year, reached a record high and should make a new breakthrough exceeding $140 billion year on year," Zhang said.