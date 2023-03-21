UrduPoint.com

Russia, China Express Concern Over AUKUS Plans To Build Nuclear Submarines

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2023 | 11:29 PM

Russia, China Express Concern Over AUKUS Plans to Build Nuclear Submarines

Russia and China express serious concern over plans of AUKUS to build nuclear submarines, Moscow and Beijing said in a joint statement on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Russia and China express serious concern over plans of AUKUS to build nuclear submarines, Moscow and Beijing said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

"The parties express serious concern about the implications and risks for strategic stability in the Asia-Pacific region in connection with the establishment of a trilateral security partnership (AUKUS) between the US, UK and Australia and their plans to build nuclear submarines.

The parties strongly urge the members of this partnership to strictly fulfill their obligations to non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery, to maintain regional peace, stability and development in the region," the statement read.

