Russia, China Express Concern Over US Military Biological Activities - Joint Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Russia and China are concerned over the military biological activities conducted by the United States, Moscow and Beijing said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

"The parties express serious concern about the military biological activities of the United States of America, carried out on their territory and beyond its borders, which pose a serious threat to the security of other states and entire regions, demand that the United States provide clarifications on this matter and not carry out any biological activities that contradict this Convention, as well as not hinder the establishment of a mechanism for verifying compliance with obligations under this Convention," the statement read.