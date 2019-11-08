UrduPoint.com
Russia, China Finalize Plan on Settling Korean Crisis With 6-Party Talks Members - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Russia and China have almost coordinated their plan of action for settling the Korean Peninsula crisis with other participants of the six-party talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

The six-party talks unite Russia, the United States, North Korea, Japan, South Korea and China.

"Full-fledged launch of the denuclearization process on the Korean Peninsula would only be possible if political negotiations advance on the basis of reciprocal steps and involvement of the sides. Concrete steps on how to move in this direction have been proposed by Russia and China first in a road map, and now in an action plan, which we are finishing to finalize with the parties to the six-party talks," Lavrov said at the Moscow Nonproliferation Conference.

