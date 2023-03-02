UrduPoint.com

Russia, China Foreign Ministers Discuss Situation Around Ukraine On G20 Sidelines - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2023 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang held a meeting on the sideline of the G20 ministerial meeting in India and discussed the situation around Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"Sergey Lavrov and Qin Gang also discussed the current situation around Ukraine, including the position of the Chinese Foreign Ministry on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, considered a number of topical international topics," the ministry said.

