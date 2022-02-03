Russia, China Forming Mechanisms to Minimize Negative Impact of Sanctions - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Russia and China are boosting payments in national currencies to minimize the negative impact of sanctions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an article for the Xinhua news agency.

"We are consistently expanding the practice of settlements in national currencies and creating mechanisms to offset the negative impact of unilateral sanctions.

A major milestone in this work was the signing of the Agreement between the Government of Russia and the Government of the PRC on payments and settlements in 2019," Putin said in the article.