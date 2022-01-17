UrduPoint.com

Russia-China Friendship Not Directed Against West - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2022 | 04:35 PM

The cooperation between Moscow and Beijing is not directed against the West, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) The cooperation between Moscow and Beijing is not directed against the West, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"As for our relations with China, they are not subject to any conjuncture and are developing regardless of what our Western colleagues think about this. Our friendship with China is not against anyone," Lavrov told reporters.

