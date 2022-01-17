Russia-China Friendship Not Directed Against West - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) The cooperation between Moscow and Beijing is not directed against the West, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"As for our relations with China, they are not subject to any conjuncture and are developing regardless of what our Western colleagues think about this. Our friendship with China is not against anyone," Lavrov told reporters.