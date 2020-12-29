Russia-China Friendship Treaty to Be Extended With Modifications - Russian Ambassador

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) The Russian-Chinese Treaty of Good Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation that expires in July 2021 will be extended for another five years with its basic provisions remaining intact, while introducing some modifications, the Russian ambassador in Beijing, Andrey Denisov, said on Tuesday.

The Russian-Chinese Treaty of Good Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation was signed on July 16, 2001. The diplomat recalled that in July next year, the 20-year term of the document expires.

"This document has a very big political significance. The agreement prescribes that if the sides are ready to continue implementing it, then it is automatically extended for five years, and then for another five years, and so on.

So, since both sides spoke in favor of its prolongation, the agreement will be extended. Another question is that over the last 20 years there have been certain changes in the world, and therefore, perhaps, some formulations, not fundamental provisions, but formulations, in this document can be slightly corrected," Denisov said.

According to the ambassador, there can be no contradictions between the sides on this issue, and the diplomats of the two countries will come to a definite agreement after relevant discussions.

In general, the treaty fully retains its relevance and none of the basic principles affixed in this treaty has lost its significance, Denisov concluded.