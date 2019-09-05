UrduPoint.com
Russia, China Have Coordinated Contract On Joint Creation Of Heavy Helicopter - Rostec

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 10:50 AM

Russia and China have coordinated contractual documents for jointly creating a heavy helicopter, Anatoly Serdyukov, the aviation cluster industrial director of state corporation Rostec, said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Russia and China have coordinated contractual documents for jointly creating a heavy helicopter, Anatoly Serdyukov, the aviation cluster industrial director of state corporation Rostec, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Russian Helicopters and Aviacopter company have really completed negotiations on the contract for creating a heavy helicopter and have coordinated all the contractual documents. The contract is currently going through the approval procedure at governmental agencies of the People's Republic of China. We hope it will be signed soon," Serdyukov said.

Russian Helicopters (part of Rostec) CEO Andrei Boginsky has previously expressed hope that the final decision on manufacturing the helicopter will be made by the end of the year.

Russian Helicopters and China's AVIC signed a framework agreement on creating an advanced heavy helicopter in May 2016.

China's demand for the new helicopter is expected to surpass 200 vehicles by 2040. Its take-off weight is expected to amount to 38 tonnes. The helicopter will be designed for year-round operation in hot climate, in high mountains and in any weather.

