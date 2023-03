Russia, China Have Many Common Goals - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Moscow and Beijing have a lot of common goals and tasks, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on Monday.

"We have a lot of joint tasks, goals," Putin said.