Russia, China Have No Reason To Vote Against Prolonging Iran Arms Embargo - US State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 09:30 AM

Russia, China Have No Reason to Vote Against Prolonging Iran Arms Embargo - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Russia and China have no reason to vote against the prolongation of the arms embargo on Iran, US Special Representative for Iran and Senior Adviser to the Secretary of State Brian Hook said.

"Russia and China have great equities in a peaceful and stable middle East, and Iran's sectarian violence and its export of weapons is the principal driver of instability in the Middle East today.

And because they voted on it in the past, there's no reason why it can't be voted on again," Hook told reporters on late Thursday.

On Thursday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik that the United Nations' arms embargo against Iran would expire in October and could not be extended beyond that date.

