Russia, China Have Strategic Relations, Important for Both Sides - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Dialogue between Russia and China continues and will continue, it is of a friendly, partnership, strategic nature, Kremlin spokesman Dmirty Peskov said on Tuesday, adding that these relations are important for both sides.

"The Russian-Chinese dialogue continues, it is of a friendly, partnership, strategic nature.

It will continue, the relations are multifaceted, important for both sides, and both sides pay great attention to the topic of further development of these relations," Peskov told reporters.

Commenting on a possibility of a breakthrough during an upcoming meeting between the two leaders, the official said that each communication gives additional impetus to enhance cooperation in various fields.