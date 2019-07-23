UrduPoint.com
Russia, China Hold 1st Joint Long-Range Aviation Patrolling Exercise - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 04:46 PM

Russia and China held on Tuesday the first joint long-range aviation patrolling of the Asia-Pacific region, an exercise that was not directed against other countries, the Russian Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Russia and China held on Tuesday the first joint long-range aviation patrolling of the Asia-Pacific region, an exercise that was not directed against other countries, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said earlier in the day that a Russian aircraft had illegally crossed the borders of the South Korean airspace twice over the Sea of Japan. The Russian Defense Ministry refuted the allegations.

"Russian Aerospace Forces and [China's] Air Force conducted their first joint long-range aviation patrolling in the Asian-Pacific region on July 23, 2019 ... The exercise was conducted as part of a joint effort [by both countries] to engage in military cooperation in 2019 and was not directed against other countries," the ministry said in a statement.

