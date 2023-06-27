Open Menu

Russia, China Hold Regular Consultations On Missile Defense Issues - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2023 | 10:26 PM

Russia, China Hold Regular Consultations on Missile Defense Issues - Foreign Ministry

Russia and China held regular ministerial consultations on missile defense issues on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Russia and China held regular ministerial consultations on missile defense issues on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"On Tuesday, June 27, regular Russian-Chinese foreign ministry consultations on missile defense were held in Moscow.

A thorough exchange of views took place on various aspects of this issue, including its global and regional dimensions," the statement said.

The parties confirmed the necessity of holding of such consultations in the future, the statement read.

