Russia, China Holding Consultations on Security Suggestions for NATO - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2021) Russia has raised security guarantees it had suggested for the United States and NATO with China, a spokesperson for the Russian president said on Sunday.

"India and China are our partners and allies.

We have been coordinating our actions with them in many aspects on the international arena, particularly with China," Dmitry Peskov told Rossiya 1 television channel.

He said China "highly praised" the Russian security proposals last week, adding that "we will continue our consultations."