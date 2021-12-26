UrduPoint.com

Russia, China Holding Consultations On Security Suggestions For NATO - Kremlin

Russia, China Holding Consultations on Security Suggestions for NATO - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2021) Russia has raised security guarantees it had suggested for the United States and NATO with China, a spokesperson for the Russian president said on Sunday.

We have been coordinating our actions with them in many aspects on the international arena, particularly with China," Dmitry Peskov told Rossiya 1 television channel.

He said China "highly praised" the Russian security proposals last week, adding that "we will continue our consultations."

