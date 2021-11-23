Russia, China Increasing Intensity of Joint Combat Training - Shoigu

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Russia and China are increasing the intensity of joint combat training, the military of the two countries interact on the ground, in the sea and in the air, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"Important events were naval patrols in the northwestern part of the Pacific Ocean and regular air patrols of strategic missile carriers of the Russian Aerospace Forces and bombers of the Air Force of the People's Liberation Army of China in the airspace over the waters of the Japanese and Eastern seas. Today, we will sum up the results of these events and discuss plans for the coming year," Shoigu said during a working meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Wei Fenghe, which took place on Tuesday in the format of a video conference.

Shoigu proposed to hear the commanders-in-chief of the Russian Navy and Aerospace Forces, the commanders of the Chinese Navy and Air Force on the results of joint actions, as well as their proposals for further cooperation.

At the same time, he noted that Russia and China were increasing the intensity of joint combat training.

"Our armed forces interact on the ground, in the sea and in the air. The number of operational and combat training activities is growing," Shoigu said, noting that this year the first joint operational-strategic exercise Sibu/Interaction-2021 was held on the territory of China.

He stressed that "the trusting and friendly relations between the heads of the two states" guarantee the stability of the Russian-Chinese tandem even during a pandemic.

"I am grateful for the attention you are paying to the development of military cooperation between our countries. In the difficult epidemiological situation caused by the spread of coronavirus infection, we continue to fruitfully cooperate, trying to give joint events a greater practical focus," Shoigu said, addressing Wei Fenghe.

He invited his colleague to exchange views on the prospects for cooperation in 2022.

"I am convinced that today's meeting will serve the development of relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction between Russia and China," the minister said.