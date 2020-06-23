UrduPoint.com
Russia, China, India Defense Ministers To Hold Trilateral Meeting This Year - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 04:24 PM

Russia, China, India Defense Ministers to Hold Trilateral Meeting This Year - Lavrov

Russian, Indian and Chinese defense ministers will hold the first meeting this year as soon as the epidemiological situation allows such an event, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday following the meeting with his Indian and Chinese counterparts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Russian, Indian and Chinese defense ministers will hold the first meeting this year as soon as the epidemiological situation allows such an event, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday following the meeting with his Indian and Chinese counterparts.

According to the diplomat, the parties supported Moscow's proposal to expand the range of subsidiary bodies of the RIC (Russia-India-China) format by meetings of the defense ministers of Russia, India and China.

"The first such meeting, at our suggestion, was agreed to be held during our chairmanship, that is this year, as soon as the epidemiological situation allows [the meeting]," Lavrov said.

