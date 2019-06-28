Russia, China, India Help to Resolve Acute Global Problems Through Joint Effort - Putin

(@imziishan)

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised on Friday Russian-Chinese-Indian cooperation, stressing that it contributed greatly to resolving acute global and regional problems

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin praised on Friday Russian-Chinese-Indian cooperation, stressing that it contributed greatly to resolving acute global and regional problems.

"Cooperation in the Russia-India-China format is obviously beneficial for developing and strengthening relations between our countries and in terms of our countries' contribution to resolving acute international and regional problems. I would like to note that, in compliance with agreements that we reached at our previous meeting in Buenos Aires [at G20 summit in November], RIC [Russia-India-China] cooperation has been significantly activated.

Trilateral coordination of foreign policies is expanded ... Dialogue between our security councils and financial monitoring bodies and other agencies is developing," Putin said at his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, held on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka.