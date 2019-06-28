UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, China, India Help To Resolve Acute Global Problems Through Joint Effort - Putin

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 01:04 PM

Russia, China, India Help to Resolve Acute Global Problems Through Joint Effort - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised on Friday Russian-Chinese-Indian cooperation, stressing that it contributed greatly to resolving acute global and regional problems

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin praised on Friday Russian-Chinese-Indian cooperation, stressing that it contributed greatly to resolving acute global and regional problems.

"Cooperation in the Russia-India-China format is obviously beneficial for developing and strengthening relations between our countries and in terms of our countries' contribution to resolving acute international and regional problems. I would like to note that, in compliance with agreements that we reached at our previous meeting in Buenos Aires [at G20 summit in November], RIC [Russia-India-China] cooperation has been significantly activated.

Trilateral coordination of foreign policies is expanded ... Dialogue between our security councils and financial monitoring bodies and other agencies is developing," Putin said at his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, held on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Russia China Narendra Modi Buenos Aires Osaka Vladimir Putin Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

People of merged districts of erstwhile FATA welco ..

2 minutes ago

Two migrants evacuated from Sea-Watch rescue boat ..

2 minutes ago

FAO organizes agriculture expo in districts Kurra ..

2 minutes ago

Credit of transforming tax-collection responsibili ..

5 minutes ago

Local administration devises plan to cope any floo ..

7 minutes ago

Govt taking measures to redress masses issues:Comm ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.