Russia, China Insist NATO Must Abide by Obligations on Regional, Defensive Nature of Bloc

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Russia and China insist that NATO must comply with its own obligations on the regional and defensive nature of the alliance, according to the joint statement on deepening comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation.

'The parties are insisting that NATO must strictly comply with its obligations concerning regional and defensive nature of the organization. (The parties are) calling on NATO to respect sovereignty of other countries, their security and interests, civilized as well as historic and cultural diversity, to objectively and without bias deal with the peaceful development of other nations," the statement said.