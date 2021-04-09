Russia, China Insist on Lifting US Sanctions on Facilities in Arak, Fordow - Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Russia and China are focusing on the mandatory lifting of US sanctions on projects related to the nuclear deal in Iran, including the reactor in Arak and the facility in Fordow, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, told reporters on Friday.

The second face-to-face meeting of the Joint Commission on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program was held in Vienna on Friday.

According to Ulyanov, the Russian delegation made proposals for the work of the expert groups, circulating its document on nuclear issues, where it outlined its understanding of what Iran needs to do to fully return to full compliance with its nuclear obligations. The delegation proposed to the sanctions group to clearly put on paper the ideas that were expressed by Iran, China, and Russia.

"In particular, together with the Chinese, we made a strong emphasis on the fact that the United States must necessarily lift the sanctions imposed under Trump against a number of projects underway or under the JCPOA.

We are talking about the reactor in Arak and the establishment of the production of medical isotopes at the facility in Fordow. The last project can be considered Russian, we were asked to oversee over it, which was done for some time, until anti-Iranian sanctions intervened," Ulyanov told reporters.

According to him, all the participants responded positively to Russia's proposals.

Iran proceeds from the fact that all US sanctions against Tehran should be lifted, and Russia believes that this is reasonable, Ulyanov said.

"From our point of view, this is reasonable and has grounds, but only future discussion will show to what extent it will be possible to implement it," Ulyanov said.

The Russian permanent representative added that at a bilateral meeting with the head of the US delegation, Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley, a wide range of issues had been discussed with an emphasis on lifting sanctions against Iran.