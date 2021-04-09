UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, China Insist On Lifting US Sanctions On Facilities In Arak, Fordow - Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 08:21 PM

Russia, China Insist on Lifting US Sanctions on Facilities in Arak, Fordow - Envoy

Russia and China are focusing on the mandatory lifting of US sanctions on projects related to the nuclear deal in Iran, including the reactor in Arak and the facility in Fordow, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, told reporters on Friday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Russia and China are focusing on the mandatory lifting of US sanctions on projects related to the nuclear deal in Iran, including the reactor in Arak and the facility in Fordow, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, told reporters on Friday.

The second face-to-face meeting of the Joint Commission on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program was held in Vienna on Friday.

According to Ulyanov, the Russian delegation made proposals for the work of the expert groups, circulating its document on nuclear issues, where it outlined its understanding of what Iran needs to do to fully return to full compliance with its nuclear obligations. The delegation proposed to the sanctions group to clearly put on paper the ideas that were expressed by Iran, China, and Russia.

"In particular, together with the Chinese, we made a strong emphasis on the fact that the United States must necessarily lift the sanctions imposed under Trump against a number of projects underway or under the JCPOA.

We are talking about the reactor in Arak and the establishment of the production of medical isotopes at the facility in Fordow. The last project can be considered Russian, we were asked to oversee over it, which was done for some time, until anti-Iranian sanctions intervened," Ulyanov told reporters.

According to him, all the participants responded positively to Russia's proposals.

Iran proceeds from the fact that all US sanctions against Tehran should be lifted, and Russia believes that this is reasonable, Ulyanov said.

"From our point of view, this is reasonable and has grounds, but only future discussion will show to what extent it will be possible to implement it," Ulyanov said.

The Russian permanent representative added that at a bilateral meeting with the head of the US delegation, Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley, a wide range of issues had been discussed with an emphasis on lifting sanctions against Iran.

Related Topics

Iran Russia China Nuclear Trump Arak Vienna Tehran United States All From

Recent Stories

EU to negotiate 1.8 bn more vaccine doses against ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Tells Erdogan About Moscow's Stance on Inter ..

3 minutes ago

Govt committed to provide homes to homeless people ..

3 minutes ago

IRS officer posted as DG, Ports & Shipping

5 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan offers condolence on Pri ..

5 minutes ago

Putin Tells Erdogan About Importance of Preserving ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.