Russia, China Intend to Create Working Body on Northern Sea Route Project - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Russia and China intend to create a working group that will oversee the Northern Sea Route project, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"We see cooperation with Chinese partners in developing the transit potential of the Northern Sea Route as promising.

As I said, we are ready to create a joint working body for the development of the Northern Sea Route," Putin said during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.