Russia, China Intend To Strengthen Dialogue On WTO Reform - Statement

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2023 | 11:51 PM

Russia and China intend to strengthen dialogue on the World Trade Organization (WTO) agenda, including its reform, according to a joint statement of the two countries published on Tuesday

"The parties intend to strengthen cooperation on issues of supporting a multilateral trading system based on WTO rules and combating trade protectionism, which manifests itself, among other things, in the establishment of illegitimate unilateral restrictions on trade; strengthen dialogue on the WTO agenda, including its reform in order to increase the role of the WTO in the global economic governance," the statement, issued after the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, reads.

Russia and China also aspire to facilitate the restoration of the dispute resolution mechanism by 2024 and the implementation of the agreements reached after discussions of joint initiatives in the field of simplified investments and e-commerce, the statement said.

