Russia-China Interaction Contributes to Reducing Tension in World - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Interaction between Russia and China has a stabilizing effect on the situation in the world and helps to reduce tension, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"The coordination of our efforts in the international arena has a stabilizing effect on the situation in the world and helps to reduce the conflict potential," Shoigu said during talks with Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu in Moscow.

Russia and China are also coordinating their actions in preparing joint patrols and exercises in bilateral and multilateral formats, the minister added.