UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia-China Interparliamentary Cooperation Gaining Momentum - Senior Russian Lawmaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 05:22 PM

Russia-China Interparliamentary Cooperation Gaining Momentum - Senior Russian Lawmaker

Interparliamentary relations between Russia and China are on the rise, and new agreements will facilitate understanding and strengthen ties even further, Speaker of the Russian parliament's lower chamber Vyacheslav Volodin said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Interparliamentary relations between Russia and China are on the rise, and new agreements will facilitate understanding and strengthen ties even further, Speaker of the Russian parliament's lower chamber Vyacheslav Volodin said Thursday.

A Chinese parliamentary delegation headed by Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Li Zhanshu is in Moscow on an official visit to meet with Volodin.

"We expect to build on the momentum of our interparliamentary contacts; it is of great importance to us. If today we reach new agreements in different areas, our relations will achieve a new level. It will strengthen ties between the parliaments and promote mutual understanding," Volodin said at talks with Li.

The senior Russian lawmaker added that countries had already "started discussing legislative harmonization, issues concerning drafting model laws and countering the challenges both countries face."

Volodin also noted that Chinese-Russian relations were of a special nature and, thanks to their leaders' personal contribution, are very dynamic. Li, in turn, underlined that bilateral relations had taken on a new life in recent years.

The meeting is taking place in the run-up to the 70th anniversary of China and Russia's establishment of diplomatic relations. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have repeatedly pointed out that bilateral relations had reached unprecedented levels.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia China Parliament Visit Vladimir Putin Chamber Congress Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Railways commercial land worth Rs 27.7mln retrieve ..

41 seconds ago

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

3 minutes ago

Six Killed in Strong Earthquake in Eastern Indones ..

3 minutes ago

3 international lenders back Istanbul metro extens ..

8 minutes ago

Infant among at least 20 killed in Indonesian quak ..

3 minutes ago

Nearly 150,000 Asylum Seekers Applied for EU Prote ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.