Russia-China Interparliamentary Cooperation Gaining Momentum - Senior Russian Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Interparliamentary relations between Russia and China are on the rise, and new agreements will facilitate understanding and strengthen ties even further, Speaker of the Russian parliament's lower chamber Vyacheslav Volodin said Thursday.

A Chinese parliamentary delegation headed by Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Li Zhanshu is in Moscow on an official visit to meet with Volodin.

"We expect to build on the momentum of our interparliamentary contacts; it is of great importance to us. If today we reach new agreements in different areas, our relations will achieve a new level. It will strengthen ties between the parliaments and promote mutual understanding," Volodin said at talks with Li.

The senior Russian lawmaker added that countries had already "started discussing legislative harmonization, issues concerning drafting model laws and countering the challenges both countries face."

Volodin also noted that Chinese-Russian relations were of a special nature and, thanks to their leaders' personal contribution, are very dynamic. Li, in turn, underlined that bilateral relations had taken on a new life in recent years.

The meeting is taking place in the run-up to the 70th anniversary of China and Russia's establishment of diplomatic relations. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have repeatedly pointed out that bilateral relations had reached unprecedented levels.