Russia, China, Iran Begin Naval Stage Of Trilateral Drills - Russian Northern Fleet

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2023 | 09:23 PM

Russia, China and Iran have began the naval stage of the trilateral exercise Maritime Security Belt-2023 in the Arabian Sea, the Russian Northern fleet said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Russia, China and Iran have began the naval stage of the trilateral exercise Maritime Security Belt-2023 in the Arabian Sea, the Russian Northern fleet said on Friday.

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russia, China and Iran have began a trilateral naval exercise Maritime Security Belt-2023 in the Arabian Sea.

"At the end of the briefing stage, the ships went to sea. Currently, a detachment of ships of Russia's Northern Fleet consisting of the frigate Admiral Gorshkov and medium sea tanker Kama in the Gulf of Oman are practicing in joint tactical maneuvering with Chinese destroyer Nanjing, and Iran's destroyers Sahand and Jamaran, among others," the statement said.

