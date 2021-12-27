UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 08:36 PM

Russia, China, Iran 'Compare Notes' Before 8th Round of Nuclear Talks in Vienna - Ulyanov

The Russian, Chinese, and Iranian delegations met on Monday to "compare notes" ahead of the start of the eighth round of negotiations on the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) concerning Iran's nuclear program in Vienna, the permanent representative of Russia to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said

The JCPOA meeting on the Iranian nuclear program is scheduled for late Monday. It will involve political directors and will take place in the Palais Coburg hotel in the Austrian capital.

The JCPOA meeting on the Iranian nuclear program is scheduled for late Monday. It will involve political directors and will take place in the Palais Coburg hotel in the Austrian capital.

"This morning the delegations of #Russia, #China and #Iran met to compare notes before the official start of the 8th round of the #ViennaTalks on #JCPOA later today," Ulyanov tweeted.

The previous round of talks on the JCPOA started in late November and was over on December 17. The parties reached a consensus on two draft agreements wherein Iran's position was also included.

"The new round of talks will begin in Vienna today. Today, we have a mutually acceptable document on the negotiating table, which we consider as the (result of) documents of December 1 and 15, about both the nuclear issue and the sanctions," Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told reporters, as quoted by Iran's Tasnim news agency.

The top Iranian diplomat noted that the talks will concentrate on guarantees that sanctions against Iran will be lifted and the country will obtain benefits from the nuclear deal.

In May 2018, the United States withdrew from the JCPOA, which was signed by Iran, the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany and the European Union in 2015. Thereafter, Washington enacted hardline policies against Iran, prompting the latter to largely abandon its obligations.

