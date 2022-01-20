UrduPoint.com

Russia-China-Iran Joint Naval Drills Ongoing Until January 22 - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2022 | 04:56 PM

Russia-China-Iran Joint Naval Drills Ongoing Until January 22 - Defense Ministry

The joint naval drills between Russia, China and Iran, dubbed CHIRU, are ongoing from January 18-22 in the Gulf of Oman, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) The joint naval drills between Russia, China and Iran, dubbed CHIRU, are ongoing from January 18-22 in the Gulf of Oman, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"From January 18 to January 22 of this year, the Russian-Chinese-Iranian naval exercises CHIRU-2Q22 are ongoing in the Gulf of Oman (Northern Arabian Sea) and in the airspace above it," the ministry said in a statement.

