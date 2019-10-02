Russia, China, Iran Preparing Joint Military Drills in Indian Ocean - Moscow

(@imziishan)

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Russia, China and Iran are preparing to hold joint military drills in the Indian Ocean, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We, the People's Republic of China and Iran are preparing naval drills for fighting terrorists and pirates in this part of the Indian Ocean," Lavrov said at a panel session of the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi.