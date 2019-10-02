UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, China, Iran Preparing Joint Military Drills In Indian Ocean - Moscow

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 04:51 PM

Russia, China, Iran Preparing Joint Military Drills in Indian Ocean - Moscow

Russia, China and Iran are preparing to hold joint military drills in the Indian Ocean, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Russia, China and Iran are preparing to hold joint military drills in the Indian Ocean, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We, the People's Republic of China and Iran are preparing naval drills for fighting terrorists and pirates in this part of the Indian Ocean," Lavrov said at a panel session of the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi.

Related Topics

India Iran Russia China Sochi

Recent Stories

78 suspects arrested by area police in Karachi

3 minutes ago

Russia Doing Everything to Ensure Balance of Deman ..

3 minutes ago

Kyrgyz lawyer wins UN prize for battling stateless ..

3 minutes ago

Opposition parties want to halt accountability pro ..

5 minutes ago

DC Khairpur reviews arrangements for anti-polio dr ..

5 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.