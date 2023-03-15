Russia, China, Iran Start Naval Drill Maritime Security Belt-2023 in Arabian Sea - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia, China and Iran have began trilateral naval exercise Maritime Security Belt-2023 in the Arabian Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Russia, China and Iran have began trilateral naval exercise Maritime Security Belt-2023 in the Arabian Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Today, the trilateral naval exercise 'Maritime Security Belt-2023' with the participation of the Russian Navy, the Naval forces of the People's Liberation Army of China and the naval forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran started in the waters of the Arabian Sea near Iran's port of Chabahar," the ministry said.

Russia is represented by a detachment of ships of the Northern Fleet consisting of the frigate Admiral Gorshkov and a medium sea tanker Kama, the ministry added.

During the first stage of the drills, the navies will work out the practical steps and hold tactical briefings. From March 16-17 the naval stage of the drills will begin, during which participants will work out, among other things, the formation of an international detachment of warships, joint maneuvering, perform artillery firing both during the day and at night.

After the end of the exercises, on March 18, the sailors of the three countries will sum up the results of their joint work.