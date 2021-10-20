Russia, China, Iran to work with Taliban towards 'regional stability'

Russia and Central Asia powerbrokers agreed Wednesday to work with the Taliban to promote security in the region and called on Afghanistan's new leaders to implement "moderate" policies

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Russia and Central Asia powerbrokers agreed Wednesday to work with the Taliban to promote security in the region and called on Afghanistan's new leaders to implement "moderate" policies.

Representatives of 10 countries at talks in Moscow agreed to "promote security in Afghanistan to contribute to regional stability" while calling on the Taliban to "practice moderate and sound internal and external policies, adopt friendly policies towards neighbours of Afghanistan".