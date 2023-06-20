UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2023 | 07:43 PM

Russia, China, Iran, Turkey Conduct Active Intelligence in Germany - Berlin

Russia, China, Iran, Turkey and North Korea are among countries that are conducting active intelligence operations in Germany, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Russia, China, Iran, Turkey and North Korea are among countries that are conducting active intelligence operations in Germany, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said on Tuesday.

"Russian intelligence services have an increased interest in intelligence (in Germany) amid sanctions against Russia and Germany's support for Ukraine ... Apart from Russia, states such as China, Iran, Turkey and North Korea continue to conduct massive intelligence operations in our country," the minister said, as quoted in a report on the protection of the constitution published by the German interior ministry.

The report said that to "collect information," Chinese services use their foreign correspondents who have close ties with the Chinese Embassy in Berlin.

The main objectives of Iranian intelligence in Germany are "countering opposition groups" abroad that could threaten the stability of the Iranian government, whereas Turkey's secret services try to maintain contacts with the Turkish community in Germany in efforts to influence the country's political process, the interior ministry said in the report.

North Korea is involved in intelligence activities to conduct cyberoperations and collect information about diplomatic and political processes in the world, the report added.

