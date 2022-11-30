Russia-China Joint Air Patrols Not Directed Against 3rd States - Russian Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) The joint air patrols of Russia and China in the Asia-Pacific are not directed against third countries, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"While performing tasks, the aircraft of both countries acted strictly in accordance with the provisions of international law.

There were no violations of the airspace of foreign states ... The event was held as part of the implementation of the provisions of the military cooperation plan for 2022 and was not directed against third countries," the ministry said in a statement.