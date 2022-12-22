Russia-China Joint Naval Exercises Response to US Aggressive Capacity Build-Up - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) The joint naval exercises, air patrols and other drill of Russia and China are a response to the aggressive build-up of US military potential in the region, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said on Thursday.

"Russian-Chinese maritime and air patrols in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as exercises and drills have become the practical implementation of the strategic partnership with China. The purpose of such actions is to increase the combat coherence of the troops and forces of the two countries and the ability to withstand new challenges and threats," Gerasimov told a briefing of foreign military attaches.

The Russian official underscored that neither Russia, nor China are planning to create any alliances and new dividing lines in the region, but the joint drills are a simply a natural reaction to the actions of the US.